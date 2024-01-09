Home Nation

Maharashtra Speaker verdict on disqualification plea of Sena MLAs on Jan 10

Published: 09th January 2024 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

BJP's Rahul Narvekar. (Photo | ANI)

BJP's Rahul Narvekar. (File Photo | ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: All eyes are on Maharashtra’s State Assembly Speaker and his decision regarding the disqualifications of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs on January 10, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This date holds significant importance in Maharashtra and India’s political landscape.

Recently, Maharashtra State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar concluded the hearing on the disqualification petitions of these 16 Shiv Sena MLAs. During the proceedings, Narvekar also considered the counter-petitions filed by those opposing the disqualifications of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena MLAs.

The Supreme Court had initially set a deadline of December 31 for issuing the order, but Speaker Narvekar requested an extension until January 10 to deliver the final decision on the MLAs’ disqualifications.
Sources have indicated that the Maharashtra State Assembly Speaker has drafted the order, which has been sent to experts in Delhi for legal scrutiny. This order will eventually be submitted to the Supreme Court and subjected to further examination.

Additionally, on January 7, Rahul Narvekar held a significant meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This meeting is seen as a pivotal development that could determine the fate of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his government or potentially grant them a reprieve. 

The top leadership of the BJP will play a crucial role in shaping this consequential decision, as it may also have implications for the NCP factions led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Therefore, this order is expected to have long-lasting repercussions, not only in the state but also in India’s political landscape.

Conducted hearing
TAGS
Eknath Shinde Rahul Narvekar Maharashtra State Assembly Speaker disqualifications Shiv Sena

