Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passes away after prolonged battle with cancer

KOLKATA: Vocal maestro in the Hindustani music tradition Ustad Rashid Khan, undergoing treatment for prostate cancer at a private hospital in Kolkata, passed away on Wednesday. The 55-year-old Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee was on ventilation and was receiving oxygen support.

Reacting to Khan’s demise, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain as I still can’t believe that Rashid Khan is no more.”

The maestro from the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana initially received treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital but he later opted to continue his treatment in Kolkata.

Khan ventured into blending classical Hindustani music with lighter musical genres and engaged in experimental collaborations, including a concert with Western instrumentalist Louis Banks. Additionally, he showcases his versatility by participating in jugalbandis (duets) sharing the stage with sitarist Shahid Parvez and other musicians.

Born in Uttar Pradesh’s Sahaswan, Badayun, Khan received his initial training from his maternal grand-uncle, Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan. He was also the nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.

Ghulam Mustafa Khan was among the first to note his musical talents, and for some time trained him in Mumbai. However, he received his main training from Nissar Hussain Khan. A strict disciplinarian, Nissar Hussain Khan would insist on voice training (Swar Sadhana) from 4 am and make Khan practice one note of the scale for a whole day.

Rashid Khan gave his first concert at age eleven, and the following year, 1978, he performed at an ITC concert in Delhi. In April 1980, when Nissar Hussain Khan moved to the ITC Sangeet Research Academy, Kolkata, Khan also joined the academy at the age of 14. By 1994, he was acknowledged as a musician (a formal process) at the academy.

The Rampur-Sahaswan gharana (style of singing) is closely related to the Gwalior gharana, which features medium-slow tempos, a full-throated voice and intricate rhythmic play. Khan includes the slow elaboration in his vilambit khayals in the manner of his maternal grand-uncle and also developed exceptional expertise in the use of sargam taankari (play on the scale). He is influenced by the style of Amir Khan and Bhimsen Joshi.

Khan was also a master of the Tarana like his guru but later he made his style of rendition as his own signature in the landscape of Indian classical music.

