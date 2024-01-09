Run-up to ’24: PM’s state trips to begin on Jan 14

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to embark on a nation-wide tour spanning all states, scheduled from January 14 to the end of February. This extensive outreach plan aims to inform the public about his government’s accomplishments over the past nine years in anticipation of the 2024 parliamentary elections.

During this period, he will engage in public rallies, inaugurating various development projects, and laying the foundation stones for several mega initiatives. The strategy is designed to foster all-round inclusive development across the country, with an emphasis on educating the populace about the government’s achievements and development schemes.

Sources within the BJP indicate that PM Modi will visit most states before the end of February. The trust and credibility associated with the Prime Minister make his visits a powerful means of disseminating information about the government’s work. The plan includes inaugurating projects and addressing public meetings in each state before the upcoming elections.

It is anticipated that larger states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will receive 2-3 visits, while smaller states can expect at least one visit during this period. As part of this strategy, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar’s West Champaran on January 13, as the BJP focuses on winning a substantial number of Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Furthermore, the PM’s visit following the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22 is expected to send a strong message to the electorate in preparation for the 2024 elections. On January 12, Prime Minister Modi will also visit Maharashtra to attend government functions and dedicate development projects.

The visits will involve inaugurating numerous government schemes and laying foundation stones for new initiatives. Additionally, they will provide an opportunity for the party to gauge public sentiment through the turnout at public rallies.

Telangana, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, and others that play pivotal roles in forming the central government will be covered during the PM’s visits to attend government scheme inauguration events.

These visits, which carry significant political weight, are expected to cover more than 150 Lok Sabha seats before the official announcement of election dates.

Modi likely to visit larger states 2-3 times

It is anticipated that larger states like Bihar and UP will receive 2-3 visits, while smaller states can expect at least one visit. As part of this strategy, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar’s West Champaran on January 13, as the BJP focuses on winning a substantial number of Lok Sabha seats in the state. Furthermore, the visit following consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22 is expected to

send a strong message to the electorate in preparation for the 2024 elections.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to embark on a nation-wide tour spanning all states, scheduled from January 14 to the end of February. This extensive outreach plan aims to inform the public about his government’s accomplishments over the past nine years in anticipation of the 2024 parliamentary elections. During this period, he will engage in public rallies, inaugurating various development projects, and laying the foundation stones for several mega initiatives. The strategy is designed to foster all-round inclusive development across the country, with an emphasis on educating the populace about the government’s achievements and development schemes. Sources within the BJP indicate that PM Modi will visit most states before the end of February. The trust and credibility associated with the Prime Minister make his visits a powerful means of disseminating information about the government’s work. The plan includes inaugurating projects and addressing public meetings in each state before the upcoming elections.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It is anticipated that larger states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will receive 2-3 visits, while smaller states can expect at least one visit during this period. As part of this strategy, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar’s West Champaran on January 13, as the BJP focuses on winning a substantial number of Lok Sabha seats in the state. Furthermore, the PM’s visit following the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22 is expected to send a strong message to the electorate in preparation for the 2024 elections. On January 12, Prime Minister Modi will also visit Maharashtra to attend government functions and dedicate development projects. The visits will involve inaugurating numerous government schemes and laying foundation stones for new initiatives. Additionally, they will provide an opportunity for the party to gauge public sentiment through the turnout at public rallies. Telangana, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, and others that play pivotal roles in forming the central government will be covered during the PM’s visits to attend government scheme inauguration events. These visits, which carry significant political weight, are expected to cover more than 150 Lok Sabha seats before the official announcement of election dates. Modi likely to visit larger states 2-3 times It is anticipated that larger states like Bihar and UP will receive 2-3 visits, while smaller states can expect at least one visit. As part of this strategy, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar’s West Champaran on January 13, as the BJP focuses on winning a substantial number of Lok Sabha seats in the state. Furthermore, the visit following consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22 is expected to send a strong message to the electorate in preparation for the 2024 elections. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp