‘Victory of justice over arrogant BJP govt’

By Express News Service

The Supreme Court’s verdict has generated strong responses from across cross-section of society, with many praising it as a landmark decision that upholds the principles of justice and the rule of law. However, concerns about political influence in the justice system have also been raised.

Rahul Gandhi hailed Bilkis Bano’s tireless struggle, saying it symbolized the “victory of justice” over what he termed the “arrogant BJP government”. His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra commended the verdict as a revelation that exposed the “anti-women policies of the BJP”.

Left parties welcomed the judgment, with CPM leader Subhashini Ali, one of the petitioners in the SC against the remission given to the 11 convicts, raising concerns about the actions of the Gujarat government. She questioned the state government’s decision to grant parole to the convicts while in jail and their subsequent release.

CPI general secretary D Raja pointed out that the statement on the remission of convicts, labeling it as “obtained by fraud and suppression of facts,” has highlighted the hollowness of the BJP’s assertions regarding women’s safety and empowerment. He shared a news report on the verdict and remarked that under PM Modi’s leadership, the BJP had taken extreme measures to shield rapists and murderers.

Remission course

MAY 13,2022: SC rules the remission plea be decided in Gujarat under the state’s 1992 policy, which states that the IG (prisons) should take the opinion of a jail advisory committee

MAY 26: First meeting of the Jail Advisory Committee

June 4: Godhra jail superintendent submits report to the Ahmedabad jail authority

June 9: Ahmedabad Jail authority forwards the report of the release of convicts to Gujarat home department

June 14: The home department seeks legal opinion from the state government’s legal department

June 21: The legal department gives an opinion to release 11 convicts

July 12: The home department sends a proposal to release 11 convicts to the state government

August 10 :The state government orders the release of 11

August 15: The convicts submit a bond on the morning before their release

The Case

On March 3, 2002, a rioting mob attacks family of 21-year-old Bilkis Bano at Randhikpur village near Ahmedabad. Bilkis, who was then five months pregnant, was gang-raped and seven members of her family were killed. In December 2003, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the case. The CBI arrested the 11 accused in January 2004

