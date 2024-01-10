24 booked for rioting and pelting of stones during temple yarta in Madhya Pradesh

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPc have been imposed in three localities of western Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district following attack on an Ayodhya Ram Temple related Aksat Kalash Yatra procession on Monday evening.

A case under IPC sections pertaining to rioting and hurting religious sentiments has been registered against 24 persons (all from the minority community) and nine accused have been detained so far. The incident happened in the communally sensitive Magaria locality under Shajapur City Kotwali area at around 8 pm, when a Sayan Pheri Akshat Kalash Yatra procession of right wing Hindu outfits’ activists was being carried out to distribute invites to local residents for the January 22 Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration.

When the procession was passing near a double-storied house, a heated argument happened between those forming part of the procession and those living in the house and neighbourhood. Suddenly, stones were pelted on the procession by the other side, which resulted in significant injuries to one person and slight injuries to others.

“Police force from Shajapur Kotwali and other police stations was pressed into action immediately, after which the violent situation was brought under control. Subsequently prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPc were imposed in three localities, including Magaria, Kachiwada and Lalpura.

A case was lodged against 24 persons and nine persons have been detained so far by the police. Heavy police force has been deployed in the concerned areas and the situation is totally under control,” IG-Ujjain Range Santosh Kumar Singh, who has been camping in Shajapur since Monday night only, told this newspaper on Tuesday.

Coming to know about the incident, the second time local BJP MLA Arun Bhimawad also reached the Shajapur Kotwali police station on Monday night and demanded strict action against those who attacked the procession. Shajapur district is part of western Madhya Pradesh and is considered a stronghold of RSS-BJP.

Yogi says schools to remain shut on Jan 22

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed the officials to declare holiday in all the educational institutions across the state on January 22, the day of consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also ordered that liquor shops should be kept closed across the state. Meanwhile, the prasad of the famed Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya, the special laddoos, are likely to get the Geographical Indication tag soon.

‘Keep temple replicas in malls, or face action’

Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava has said that people of the city will reply those malls-restaurants not willing to install temple replicas in their premises. “... If replica of Christmas trees and Santa Claus can be displayed every year from December 25, then I don’t think anyone should’ve any objections to putting replicas of Ram temple also. But still if anyone without any reason or doesn’t co-operate, I think people of Indore know to respond,” he said.

