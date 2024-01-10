Home Nation

Four men go missing in Manipur, fresh firing reported

Militants launched fresh gun and bomb attacks at Haotak village in Bishnupur district prompting more than 100 women, children and elderly to flee to safer areas.

By PTI

IMPHAL: Four men from Manipur's Kumbi assembly constituency, who had gone to collect firewood near the hill ranges adjoining Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, went missing on Wednesday, police said.

Their whereabouts are still not known.

They have been identified as Dara Singh, Ibomcha Singh, Romen Singh and Anand Singh, police said.

Sources said the possibility of them being held captive by militants cannot be ruled out and help from central forces has been sought.

Meanwhile, militants launched fresh gun and bomb attacks at Haotak village in Bishnupur district prompting more than 100 women, children and elderly to flee to safer areas, officials said.

Security forces rushed to the spot and returned fire forcing the attackers to stop firing, officials said adding intermittent firing is still continuing.

No injuries have been reported so far, officials added.

