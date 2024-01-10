Gujarat Global Summit: Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, global business leaders hail PM Modi’s vision

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: At the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, several global business executives praised the Prime Minister's goal. On the one side, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani commented, "Modi Hai to Mumkin hai," while Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adamni said, "Vibrant Gujarat is a stunning manifestation of PM Modi's extraordinary vision." Otherworld business leaders also praised PM Modi’s Vision.

Addressing the Gathering at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on Wednesday, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani highlighted five goals to position Gujarat as a global leader.

‘Prime Minister your mission is India's development for global growth. You are working on the mantra of global good and making India the world’s growth engine. Story of your journey from Gujarat to the Global Stage in just two decades is nothing short of a modern epic’, Mukesh Ambani said.

He further added that “today’s India is indeed the best time for the young generation to enter the economy, to innovate and to provide ease of living and ease of earning to 100s of millions of people. The coming generations will be thankful to the Prime Minister for being both a nationalist and an internationalist. You have laid a solid foundation for Viksit Bharat.”

Mukesh Ambani said, “No power on earth can stop India from becoming a 35 trillion-dollar economy by 2047. And I see Gujarat alone becoming a 3 trillion-dollar economy. Every Gujarati and every Indian is confident that the Modi era will take India to new summits of prosperity, progress, and glory.”

Ambani said one-third of his company's 150 billion dollar investments in India took place in Gujarat, while he also explained the slogan "Modi hai to Mumkin Hai" (With Modi, it's possible)

Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman of ArcelorMittal, recalled attending the 20th anniversary of Vibrant Gujarat last September and emphasized the Prime Minister's confidence in the values of One Earth, One Family, One Future, as well as strengthening the global south's voice in all international forums.

"Vibrant Gujarat is a stunning manifestation of your (PM Modi) extraordinary vision," remarked Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

Mr Adani stated that it established the groundwork for a more equitable global order and was a watershed point in Indian history.

Mr Adani praised the Prime Minister for reorienting India to become the world's fastest-growing nation and establishing it as a worldwide social champion, citing the principles of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Vishwa Guru.

He stated, "You don't predict the future, you shape it."

He also announced an investment of Rs 55,000 crores in the state by 2025, exceeding the objective of Rs 50,000 crores in various industries, which will create 25,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Mr Toshihiro Suzuki, President of Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan, praised the Prime Minister for his strong leadership and thanked him for his support of the country's manufacturing industries. Mr Suzuki emphasized the impact of the Prime Minister's progressive approach on the country's economic growth.

Mr Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron Technologies, USA, commended the Prime Minister for his vision to open up the country to semiconductor manufacturing, stating that it will be a significant economic driver in the future as India advances to become the world's third-largest economy.

Mr. Jeffrey Chun, CEO of Simmtech, South Korea, stated that as a significant supply chain partner in semiconductor assembly and test facilities, they are excited about their India initiative as a co-location investment following their major customer Micron's project in the state of Gujarat.

