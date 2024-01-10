Home Nation

Mirwaiz allowed to travel to Delhi on ‘personal ground’

Mirwaiz, who is the chairman of the moderate faction of separatist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference, was released from over four years of house detention in September last year.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: the government has allowed separatist Hurriyat Conference leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who has been barred from offering  Friday prayers at Kashmir’s grand mosque since the outbreak of Israel-Hamas war, to travel to New Delhi.

“Mirwaiz had conveyed the personal nature of his visit after which authorities allowed him to travel to New Delhi on Monday,” the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, the management body of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar (Kashmir’s grand mosque), said. “He is accompanied by his mother and other family members,” it said.

Sources said Mirwaiz would be in New Delhi for two weeks. Mirwaiz, who is the chairman of the moderate faction of separatist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference, was released from over four years of house detention in September last year. He was placed under house detention at his Nageen residence on August 4, 2019, a day before the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

