Home Nation

Modi, Macron pact on N-power plants lined up for R-Day

Could be for a greenfield plant in a state that does not have any nuclear power units so far

Published: 10th January 2024 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo-PTI)

By Shahid Faridi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and France are likely to sign an agreement to set up two new nuclear power plants in the country. The accord may be signed during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Delhi as the chief guest at the Republic Day parade this year.

Sources said the two sides have reached an agreement to expand their civil nuclear cooperation under which France is already committed to constructing six 1,650 MW units at Jaitapur in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.

Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar last month signed an agreement with Russia to set up more units at the existing Kudankulam nuclear power station in Tamil Nadu. India has been taking giant strides in cutting carbon emission and the current push for nuclear power is aimed at achieving the enhanced target of Nationally Determined Contribution of reducing the emission intensity of its GDP to 45% by 2030 from the 2005 level.

According to sources, the new Indo-French agreement may not be an expansion of the existing facility at Jaitapur in Maharashtra. It may be a greenfield plant in a state that does not already have a nuclear power unit. The Union government has already announced that it is looking at setting up new nuclear power plants in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan.

France, along with the US and Russia, has been India’s biggest supporter in its quest for civil nuclear energy as well as in its negotiations with the International Atomic Energy Agency for safeguards. France was the first country to sign the civil nuclear agreement with India after the latter was given a waiver by the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group.

France has emerged as a key ally of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has shared close ties with it successive presidents. He was the guest of France at last year’s Bastille Day, where the two nations signed a number of agreements, including one for the purchase of 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets. France and India entered into a strategic partnership in 1998, which gave a fillip to the bilateral relationship leading to cooperation in a large number of areas.

Jaitapur talks on
Talks are still on with Électricité de France over the Jaitapur plants. India’s stringent Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act has become a sticking point

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emmanuel Macron Republic Day parade S Jaishankar Kudankulam nuclear power station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp