Rift in Punjab Congress comes out in open as Sidhu takes potshot at state leaders

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Factionalism in the Punjab Congress came out in the open yet again. On the one hand, newly appointed in-charge of the Punjab party unit Devender Yadav held meetings with senior party leaders, besides all MPs and MLAs.

On the other, former state unit chief Navjot Sidhu held a rally in Hoshiarpur where he hit out at party leaders. Many senior leaders have demanded that action should be taken against Sidhu. Yadav took feedback from party leaders to strategise for the upcoming parliamentary polls due this year. Sidhu met Yadav in the morning and left to attend the Hoshiarpur rally.

Hitting out at the state party leadership in the rally without naming anyone, Siddhu said: “The party without workers is nothing… Sidhu can be ex-MLA, ex-MP or an ex-chief, but the worker cannot be

an ‘ex,’ the worker will remain a worker.’’

He said the worker of the party will stand on his feet the day he knows their leaders are like Bunty (a local Sidhu aide) and Sidhu do not compromise on corruption,’’ said Sidhu, adding he was fighting to change the system in the state as he had no mining or liquor business.

Meanwhile, at least 15 leaders reportedly kept away from a meeting called by Yadav. They included a few former ministers such as Bharat Bhusan Ashu and Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa and MP Ravneet Singh Bittu. Those who attended the meeting demanded action against Sidhu for holding “parallel rallies” and is weakening the party.

After the meeting, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said he had no objection if someone held a separate rally to strengthen the party. However, on the question of Sidhu holding rallies, Warring appeared miffed and termed Sidhu’s Hoshiarpur rally as a “personal” event.

“Any leader trying to weaken the party will not be spared. Anyone going against the party and its discipline will face action,’’ said Warring, adding he will raise this issue (Sidhu holding parallel parties) with the party high command.

Speaking on seat-sharing, Warring said the party leadership has asked him to prepare for all 13 seats. “There hasn’t been any discussion with me about seat-sharing,’’ he said.

15 ministers skip

At least 15 leaders reportedly kept away from a meeting called by Yadav. They included a few former ministers such as Bharat Bhusan Ashu and Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa and MP Ravneet Singh Bittu. Those who attended the meeting demanded action against Sidhu for holding “parallel rallies” and is weakening the party.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHANDIGARH: Factionalism in the Punjab Congress came out in the open yet again. On the one hand, newly appointed in-charge of the Punjab party unit Devender Yadav held meetings with senior party leaders, besides all MPs and MLAs. On the other, former state unit chief Navjot Sidhu held a rally in Hoshiarpur where he hit out at party leaders. Many senior leaders have demanded that action should be taken against Sidhu. Yadav took feedback from party leaders to strategise for the upcoming parliamentary polls due this year. Sidhu met Yadav in the morning and left to attend the Hoshiarpur rally. Hitting out at the state party leadership in the rally without naming anyone, Siddhu said: “The party without workers is nothing… Sidhu can be ex-MLA, ex-MP or an ex-chief, but the worker cannot be an ‘ex,’ the worker will remain a worker.’’googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said the worker of the party will stand on his feet the day he knows their leaders are like Bunty (a local Sidhu aide) and Sidhu do not compromise on corruption,’’ said Sidhu, adding he was fighting to change the system in the state as he had no mining or liquor business. Meanwhile, at least 15 leaders reportedly kept away from a meeting called by Yadav. They included a few former ministers such as Bharat Bhusan Ashu and Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa and MP Ravneet Singh Bittu. Those who attended the meeting demanded action against Sidhu for holding “parallel rallies” and is weakening the party. After the meeting, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said he had no objection if someone held a separate rally to strengthen the party. However, on the question of Sidhu holding rallies, Warring appeared miffed and termed Sidhu’s Hoshiarpur rally as a “personal” event. “Any leader trying to weaken the party will not be spared. Anyone going against the party and its discipline will face action,’’ said Warring, adding he will raise this issue (Sidhu holding parallel parties) with the party high command. Speaking on seat-sharing, Warring said the party leadership has asked him to prepare for all 13 seats. “There hasn’t been any discussion with me about seat-sharing,’’ he said. 15 ministers skip At least 15 leaders reportedly kept away from a meeting called by Yadav. They included a few former ministers such as Bharat Bhusan Ashu and Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa and MP Ravneet Singh Bittu. Those who attended the meeting demanded action against Sidhu for holding “parallel rallies” and is weakening the party. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp