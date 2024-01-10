Home Nation

Telangana: Three coaches of Charminar Express derail at Nampally station, at least six injured

Charminar Express, coming from Chennai to Hyderabad, met with the accident as the loco pilot reportedly did not pay attention to the dead-end line, due to which the train coaches derailed from the tra

Published: 10th January 2024 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Derailed Charminar express at Nampally station. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: About six passengers sustained injuries when the Charminar Express train derailed on the platform at Nampally Railway Station in Hyderabad at 9.15 am on Wednesday. All the injured persons were shifted to the Railway Hospital at Lalaguda in Secunderabad and primary health centers for medical treatment.

Three coaches of the train- S2, S3, and S6 - derailed and an FIR was filed. Re-railment works are going on at a brisk pace. 

Charminar Express, coming from Chennai to Hyderabad, met with the accident as the loco pilot reportedly did not pay attention to the dead-end line, due to which the train coaches derailed from the track. Most passengers had already disembarked but some who were getting ready to disembark, sustained minor injuries.

According to Rakesh, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railway, the incident occurred at around 9.15 am on Wednesday, January 10.

"The incident happened at around 9:15 am. This railway station is a terminal station where tracks end, as it is a dead end. The train should have stopped before the end; however, the train overshot and hit it. Three coaches of the train derailed in the incident," CPRO Rakesh said while speaking to ANI.

Southern Central Railway officials told TNIE that no casualties were reported and those injured were shifted to the hospital. The authorities are examining the cause of the derailment.

In the light of Sankranthi festival holidays, passengers who booked their tickets in advance and their travel plans are likely to be affected due to derailment. Meanwhile, train services are expected to be diverted or cancelled. SCR authorities are yet to confirm this.

(With inputs from ANI)

