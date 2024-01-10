Home Nation

Uddhav Thackeray to contest Maha speaker's decision in SC, labels verdict as 'murder of democracy'

"The foundation on which the order stands is wrong. This is a murder of democracy and an insult to the Supreme Court," the former Chief Minister said.

Published: 10th January 2024 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, expressed strong disapproval of the Assembly Speaker's decision to declare Eknath Shinde's Sena as 'real Shiv Sena'  in 2022 during factional disputes.

Thackeray said that the verdict was a "murder of democracy"  and an " insult to the Supreme court"

Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday held that the Shiv Sena faction led by him was the "real political party" when rival groups emerged in June 2022.

Speaking at a press conference, Thackeray said the apex court had given clear guidelines, but those were ignored by the Speaker while giving his ruling on disqualification petitions filed by the rival Sena factions.

The original case was about disqualification under the anti-defection law, but not one lawmaker from either side was disqualified, he said.

"The foundation on which the order stands is wrong. This is a murder of democracy and an insult to the Supreme Court," he said, adding that neither the apex court nor the people will accept this decision.

His party will approach the SC against the ruling, and will also examine if a contempt petition can be filed against the Speaker, Thackeray said. He would request the apex court to give its decision on the case before the elections, he added.

The court had accepted the authority of the whip of the Thackeray faction (Sunil Prabhu) and its group leader (Ajay Chowdhary), he said.

Narwekar, in his ruling, said Prabhu ceased to be the authorised whip when the split in the party became apparent on June 21, 2022.

"Shiv Sena will never be finished and the people of Maharashtra will not accept the Sena of these traitors," Thackeray, who stepped down as chief minister after Shinde's rebellion in June 2022, said.

