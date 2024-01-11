British Navy to send its warships for maritime exercises along IOR

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The United Kingdom on Wednesday announced its decision to send warships to participate in maritime exercises in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) along with Indian naval forces.

This move is part of a broader plan that includes deploying the UK’s Littoral Response Group to the IOR in 2024, followed by the arrival of its Carrier Strike Group for joint training in 2025.

The British High Commission said that this deployment marks a significant step in strengthening the security ties between the UK and India. The announcement was made during the visit of Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the UK. Defence Secretary Grant Shapps officially disclosed the UK’s intentions to send the Littoral Response Group later this year, with the Carrier Strike Group set to follow in 2025. Both groups will engage in operational activities and training alongside their Indian counterparts.

During the conclusion of Rajnath Singh’s visit, both the nations reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing their relationship, marking the first visit of an Indian Defence Minister to the UK in over two decades. Discussions also covered future collaborations in defence, including joint exercises, knowledge sharing, and instructor exchanges.

These actions are part of the comprehensive strategic partnership outlined in the 2030 India-UK roadmap, which was unveiled in 2021. Grant Shapps emphasized the importance of strengthening such alliances in an increasingly competitive world to tackle security challenges.

Bigger plan

