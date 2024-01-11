Home Nation

British Navy to send its warships for maritime exercises along IOR

The British High Commission said that this deployment marks a significant step in strengthening the security ties between the UK and India.

Published: 11th January 2024

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The United Kingdom on Wednesday announced its decision to send warships to participate in maritime exercises in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) along with Indian  naval forces.
This move is part of a broader plan that includes deploying the UK’s Littoral Response Group to the IOR in 2024, followed by the arrival of its Carrier Strike Group for joint training in 2025. 

During the conclusion of Rajnath Singh’s visit, both the nations reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing their relationship, marking the first visit of an Indian Defence Minister to the UK in over two decades. Discussions also covered future collaborations in defence, including joint exercises, knowledge sharing, and instructor exchanges.

These actions are part of the comprehensive strategic partnership outlined in the 2030 India-UK roadmap, which was unveiled in 2021. Grant Shapps emphasized the importance of strengthening such alliances in an increasingly competitive world to tackle security challenges.

Bigger plan
