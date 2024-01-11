First bullet train will run between Surat and Bilimora in 2026: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a momentous statement at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, revealing that India's first bullet train will begin operations in 2026. Vaishnaw said that the initial bullet train service will run between Surat and Bilimora. He also said the first "Made in India" memory chip will be delivered in 2024.

Union Railway Minister Vaishnaw announced a Major update on the status of the ambitious Bullet project.

Addressing the gathering at Vibrant Gujarat Vaishnaw Said "...The bullet train project is going on at a very, very rapid pace... I'd like to thank the Gujarat CM; due to his support, PM Modi's vision to connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad via a bullet train is progressing very successfully. So much so that work on 270 km is practically complete, and there is a complete possibility that the first bullet train will run between Surat and Bilimora in 2026," he says

The Railway Minister emphasized the successful installation of a 270-kilometre-long wire duct and stressed that the project is going on schedule.

"A 270-kilometre-long wire duct has been installed. Work is progressing according to schedule. The work on the Mumbai-Thane undersea tunnel has also commenced. The construction of bridges across eight rivers that will cross the route is progressing swiftly. Two bridges are already finished. The work on the Sabarmati terminal station is also practically finished," Vaishnaw stated.

Mr Vishnaw, who is also the minister for Electronics and Information Technology, stated that the first "Made in India" memory chip will be delivered in 2024.

"The Simmtech plant will come up near Micron's semiconductor plant that is already being established at Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation's (GIDC) industrial estate in Sanand," stated Vishnaw

"We are extremely confident that India will receive its first locally manufactured semiconductor chip in December this year. Micron's investment would pave the road for the growth of India's semiconductor ecosystem.” Said Minister Vishnaw

Micron Technology began construction of its Gujarat plant in September last year, shortly after India struck a deal with the business to enhance semiconductor manufacturing during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States in June

