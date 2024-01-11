Jharkhand: CPI (Maoists) shot dead former comrade for being police informer

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In yet another strike after a brief lull, the CPI (Maoists) shot dead their former companion Nelson Bhengra near his house in West Singhbhum, about 180 km away from the state capital Ranchi. He was accused of being a police informer.

The dead body of the deceased has been recovered by the police. Notably, as many as seven people were killed, charging them of being a police informer, within 20 days in August-September last year in the same region.

Nelson Bhendra had been arrested by Odisha police for allegedly extorting levy from a local company in the neighbouring state and was released on bail from jail two months back. Bhengra, who was once active

in subversive activities in the Saranda area, was a resident of the infamous Samtha village in Jeraikela which falls under the jurisdiction of the Saranda forest division.

As per the information, he left for duty after having dinner at home and at around 10:30 pm as usual on Tuesday evening.

“Suddenly, a squad of Maoists raided the construction site and thrashed him badly accusing him of being a police informer. After he became unconscious, the Maoists shot him dead,” said a local requesting anonymity. The Maoists also left several leaflets and banners at the site, alleging Bhengra of being a police informer and also taking responsibility for the killing, he added.

The deceased's wife informed that Nelson Bhengra used to work as a night guard in the under-construction bridge located some distance away from the house. When the family members came to know about it, they reached the incident site and informed the police, she said.

“After getting information about the killing, the police launched an intensive search operation in the Kolhan jungles and recovered the dead body in the afternoon. He had a criminal history and had been to jail in Jharkhand and Odisha as well,” said West Singhbhum SP Ashutosh Shekhar. Prima facie it appears that he has been killed by the Maoists, he added.

The SP also said that the outlawed Maoists have also left several pamphlets at the site.

Earlier, in a separate incident on Monday night, a squad of CPI (Maoist) hurled bombs and torched seven heavy vehicles at a bauxite mining site in Gumla district. The incident took place under the Ghaghra Police Station area, where massive destruction by Maoists was witnessed in the Bauxite Mines site of Hindalco

Ltd.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RANCHI: In yet another strike after a brief lull, the CPI (Maoists) shot dead their former companion Nelson Bhengra near his house in West Singhbhum, about 180 km away from the state capital Ranchi. He was accused of being a police informer. The dead body of the deceased has been recovered by the police. Notably, as many as seven people were killed, charging them of being a police informer, within 20 days in August-September last year in the same region. Nelson Bhendra had been arrested by Odisha police for allegedly extorting levy from a local company in the neighbouring state and was released on bail from jail two months back. Bhengra, who was once active in subversive activities in the Saranda area, was a resident of the infamous Samtha village in Jeraikela which falls under the jurisdiction of the Saranda forest division.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per the information, he left for duty after having dinner at home and at around 10:30 pm as usual on Tuesday evening. “Suddenly, a squad of Maoists raided the construction site and thrashed him badly accusing him of being a police informer. After he became unconscious, the Maoists shot him dead,” said a local requesting anonymity. The Maoists also left several leaflets and banners at the site, alleging Bhengra of being a police informer and also taking responsibility for the killing, he added. The deceased's wife informed that Nelson Bhengra used to work as a night guard in the under-construction bridge located some distance away from the house. When the family members came to know about it, they reached the incident site and informed the police, she said. “After getting information about the killing, the police launched an intensive search operation in the Kolhan jungles and recovered the dead body in the afternoon. He had a criminal history and had been to jail in Jharkhand and Odisha as well,” said West Singhbhum SP Ashutosh Shekhar. Prima facie it appears that he has been killed by the Maoists, he added. The SP also said that the outlawed Maoists have also left several pamphlets at the site. Earlier, in a separate incident on Monday night, a squad of CPI (Maoist) hurled bombs and torched seven heavy vehicles at a bauxite mining site in Gumla district. The incident took place under the Ghaghra Police Station area, where massive destruction by Maoists was witnessed in the Bauxite Mines site of Hindalco Ltd. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp