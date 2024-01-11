Key Hindu spiritual leaders refuse to attend Ayodhya's Ram mandir consecration ceremony

By Online Desk

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram temple, some Hindu spiritual leaders have expressed their dissatisfaction with the event, emphasizing their varying perspectives and beliefs.

Reports indicate that at least two of the four Shankaracharyas (spiritual leaders of Hindu shrines) have decided to not attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. They claim that the ceremony is being held in violation of the rules of Sanatan Dharma.

TNIE had reported last week that Swami Nischalananda Saraswati – the Shankaracharya of Govardhana Peeth in Puri – will not attend the Jan 22 ceremony and emphasised the need for the installation of Ramlala’s idol in the temple "according to Shastriya Vidhi (principles of our Shastras)"

On Thursday, he expressed concerns about maintaining Lord Ram's honour and insisted that the worship should align with traditional practices. Declining the invitation, Nishchalanand stood firm in his decision not to attend, citing it as a matter of principle and asserting that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony has been given a political hue.

"The country's Prime Minister will reside in the sanctum sanctorum, touch the idol, and perform the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. This has been given a political hue, if there is to be the Pran Pratishta of Lord Rama, it should be according to scriptural guidelines. I won't oppose it, nor will I attend. I have taken my stance. Let's not mix half-truths and half-lies; everything should align with scriptural knowledge" he said.

On the other hand, Swami Avimukteshwaranand, Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth Math took a different approach, asserting that he won't be visiting Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 22. He emphasised that the construction of the temple doesn't signify a victory for Sanatan Dharma.

"Ayodhya already had a Ram Mandir before, and its construction isn't a gift or triumph for the religion. Political leaders not going to Ayodhya on January 22 may be due to their political constraints, but no such constraints bind me. When cow slaughter ends in the country, I will visit Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, celebrating with enthusiasm. Since the honourable court's decision, the land belongs to Hindus, and its use or misuse depends on their discretion" Swami Avimukteshwaranand said.

Vedic rituals for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

