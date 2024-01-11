Rajnath meets Sunak, says India ready to partner with UK to strengthen rules-based world order

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street, London and discussed bilateral defence issues.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday said the meeting was warm and cordial.

“The Defence Minister highlighted that both nations have made significant strides in moulding and recrafting the historic ties into a modern, multifaceted and mutually beneficial partnership, under the direction of the leaders of both the countries,” said the MoD.

Rajnath recalled the recent enhancement in bilateral defence engagement, spanning joint exercises, training, capability building, increased interoperability, military-to-military ties especially in the maritime domain.

He emphasised the ongoing efforts to enhance defence industrial cooperation, including in the technology domain. He briefed Sunak about his positive interactions with the UK defence industry and the new positive energy in the bilateral defence relationship.

The Defence Minister stated that the UK and other like-minded countries should work with India for strengthening a peaceful and stable global rules-based order, including through partnering India in its inexorable rise, which can be strengthened, reinforced and speeded up with friendly collaboration.

Prime Minister Sunak fully agreed with the Defence Minister on the need for the UK and India to work in the domains of trade, defence and technology.

In particular, “he expressed hope that the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations could be brought to a successful conclusion soon. He also underlined his keenness, and that of his government, to strengthen the defence and security pillar of the bilateral relationship, including through Government backing for stronger business and technology partnerships with Indian counterpart entities,” said the MoD.

The meeting was also attended by UK NSA Sir Tim Barrow.

The Defence Minister also met the UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. The ministers appreciated the new momentum and direction of the India-UK partnership, symbolised by intense engagements at various levels.

Rajnath outlined his goal of integrating defence industries of both countries including through supply chain integration to build resilience. He also emphasised the importance of bilateral start-up level interaction, and identification and discussion of joint projects which India and UK could implement together.

Foreign Secretary Cameron reiterated the UK government's desire to collaborate with India in defence areas, particularly in the field of defence industrial collaboration, as one of the means by which the UK hopes to strengthen the support for a rule-based international order.

Later, Rajnath interacted with the Indian community at India House, London. Over 160 prominent persons of Indian origin attended the interaction. A number of Indian military ex-servicemen including a few family members of World War II veterans were also present.

