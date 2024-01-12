Home Nation

Bengaluru CEO son murder: Accused taken to Goa hotel to recreate crime scene

Seth was not willing to go with the police team to the apartment, but inspector Paresh Naik of Calangute police station managed to persuade her and took her to the spot in a police van.

Published: 12th January 2024 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

Suchana Seth, CEO of Bengaluru-based The Mindful AI Lab, who is accused of killing her son. (Photo | PTI)

Suchana Seth, CEO of Bengaluru-based The Mindful AI Lab, who is accused of killing her son. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Suchana Seth, the chief executive officer of an AI start-up arrested by Goa Police for allegedly killing her four-year-old son, was taken to the crime scene on Friday.

Police had said earlier that she would be taken to the service apartment at Candolim to recreate the crime scene.

"The accused showed police the cutter with which she slashed her wrist. She also showed how she packed the child's body in a bag. But she continues to deny that she killed her son," a senior police official said.

Seth was not willing to go with the police team to the apartment, but inspector Paresh Naik of Calangute police station managed to persuade her and took her to the spot in a police van, he said.

She was taken back to the police station after almost an hour.

ALSO READ| Goa murder case: Cops recover knife from hotel room, note from CEO’s bag

Seth (39) checked into the apartment on January 6. Before checking out two days later, she allegedly killed her son. She then travelled to neighbouring Karnataka in a taxi, carrying the child's body in a bag.

On Monday night she was arrested at Chitradurga. She told interrogators about her troubled marriage but denied to have committed the murder.

According to the autopsy report, the child was smothered with a piece of cloth or pillow.

It is also suspected that Seth gave a heavy dose of cough syrup to him before killing him, indicating that it was a planned crime.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suchana Seth goa murder Murder Bengaluru CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp