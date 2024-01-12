Looking forward to closer and stronger relations with India, says new Bhutan PM

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There are indications that Bhutan’s newly elected Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is likely to maintain strong ties with India. Tshering, who is set to become the Bhutan Prime Minister for the second time, was the neighbouring country’s PM when India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014. Modi’s first international visit was to Bhutan.

In response to Modi’s congratulatory wishes, Tobgay said that he was looking forward to closer ties with India. “Thank you my friend Modi ji for your kind words. I look forward to working closely with you again, to nurture and strengthen the unique bonds of friendship and cooperation that our nations enjoy,” said 58-year-old Tobgay, who was a former civil servant.

Tobgay also responded to Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, and spoke about their meeting in the near future. The Himalayan country needs more investments to fight unemployment, which is close to 29 per cent at present. The tourist inflow has slowed down as well, after Covid. '

In fact, Tobgay’s first message after winning the elections was that Bhutan is “open for business”. India’s biggest concern regarding Bhutan in the recent past was its former PM Lotay Tshering’s talks with China to settle border disputes. “India is the largest donor in Bhutan, and even though Bhutan has no formal ties with China, Lotay Tshering was in talks with China to settle the border dispute, much to India’s discomfort,” said a government source, adding that there is optimism that this will not be continued by the new PM.

