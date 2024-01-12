Home Nation

Maldives-returned woman tests positive for JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19

Her sample was sent for whole genome sequencing (WGS) at Bhopal-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and the report, which arrived on Thursday, confirmed the infection.

Published: 12th January 2024 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: A 33-year-old woman who had returned from the Maldives tested positive for JN.1 sub-variant of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, an official said Friday.

The patient was found infected with the virus last month and has since recovered, he said.

The woman tested positive for coronavirus on December 13.

Her sample was sent for whole genome sequencing (WGS) at Bhopal-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and the report, which arrived on Thursday, confirmed that she was infected with JN.1 sub-variant, said Dr Amit Malakar, nodal officer of the district unit of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP).

He said that the patient was home quarantined and recovered last month.

Nine patients are in treatment for coronavirus in Indore district, of whom seven were under home isolation, and the remaining are hospitalised, Dr Malakar said.

Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 has spread to 16 states with over 970 cases of the infection reported till January 11, official sources said.

According to sources, Maharashtra has reported a maximum of 250 cases of JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19, followed by Karnataka with 199 cases of the infection.

ALSO READ | 2023: Year of infections

Similarly, 155 cases of the infection were reported in Kerala, and 94 in Andhra Pradesh. 80 cases have been reported in Gujarat, 49 in Goa, 30 in Rajasthan, and 26 each in Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Meanwhile, 25 cases of JN.1 sub-variant have been reported in Chhattisgarh, 22 in Delhi, 8 in West Bengal, 3 in Odisha, 2 in Haryana, and one each in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, they claimed.

These samples were collected between November 10 and January 8, 2024, they said.

1452 samples were sent for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) in December 2023 while 1026 samples have been sent in January 2024 to date, as per the data.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. However, the global health body emphasized that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence.

Both the central and state governments are keeping a close watch on the new Omicron sub-variant JN.1.

Several countries, including China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore, have reported upticks in new coronavirus cases. The JN.1 strain, first detected in September in the United States, is a descendant of BA.2.86, a highly mutated variant of the Omicron strain of COVID-19.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JN.1 Covid Maldives India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp