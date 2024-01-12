Mumbai To Navi Mumbai travel time cut to 20 mins as Trans Harbour Link inaugurated

By Online Desk

One of the most anticipated infrastructure projects in Mumbai, the trans harbour link to Navi Mumbai, was inaugurated today, cutting the travel time between the Island city and the mainland to 20 minutes from 90 minutes.

The 21.8-km sea bridge, India's longest, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and connects Sewri in Mumbai with Nhava Sheva in Raigad district.

Built at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) features six lanes, with 16.5 km of its length spanning over the sea.

Called Atal Setu, the link is named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Experts, including those from IIT Bombay, were involved in the design of the bridge, which is located in a moderate earthquake risk zone. The bridge will withstand earthquakes of up to 6.5 Richter scale.

The bridge contains an open road tolling system, allowing vehicles to pass through toll booths at speeds of up to 100 km/h without stopping.

The lighting system has chosen to minimize disturbance to the aquatic environment.

The Atal Setu will not only provide faster access to Mumbai International Airport and the Navi Mumbai International Airport but also improve travel times to Pune, Goa, and South India.

Meanwhile, the toll has been fixed at Rs 250 for a single journey and Rs 375 for a return journey. However, it is estimated to save fuel worth Rs 500 per journey.

The bridge is scheduled to open to commuters on Saturday.

A speed limit of 100 km/h will be enforced for four-wheelers.

The bridge will not be open to vehicles like two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, tractors, animal-drawn vehicles, and slow-moving vehicles.

