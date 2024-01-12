Home Nation

Pregnant 19-year-old stabbed in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, battling for life in city hospital

Image used for representational purposes only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old pregnant woman, who was found in a severely injured state at east Delhi's Mayur Vihar on Thursday, is battling for life in a city hospital and has been put on ventilator support, police said.

At least a dozen people have been rounded up in connection with the incident, they added.

According to a police officer, the woman has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital with multiple injuries and might undergo surgeries.

"She is being monitored by a team of specialists from different departments and her condition is extremely critical, a doctor said requesting anonymity. Tests are being conducted to check the condition of the foetus, he added.

"The priority at the moment is to save the woman's life. Teams from the gynaecology, critical care and surgery departments are monitoring her health. Her condition is extremely critical and she is on ventilator support," he added.

The woman lives with her parents and sister in east Delhi.

She works at an Ayurveda centre and was returning home on Wednesday night when she was allegedly attacked by unidentified people, police said.

The woman was found lying in a pool of blood near the fire brigade office in Chilla village on Thursday morning. Multiple stab wounds were found on her face and abdomen, the officer said.

Her broken mobile phone was also found near the spot.

Police have lodged an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the incident and launched a probe.

At least a dozen people from the area have been detained, police said, adding that they suspect that the woman was attacked by people known to her.

