Home Nation

Suspected terrorists fire upon Army vehicles in J-K's Poonch; no one injured

The vehicles that came under attack were carrying security personnel back to the camp, the officials said.

Published: 12th January 2024 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

poonch-civiliandeaths-armystandguard

Security personnel during a cordon and search operation near the site where Army vehicles were ambushed by terrorists in Poonch district (PTI Photo)

By PTI

JAMMU: Suspected terrorists fired upon a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening, prompting security forces to launch a search operation, officials said.

No security personnel was injured in the attack, they said.

"At around 1800h today, a Security Forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists from a jungle near Krishna Ghati, Poonch sector. No casualties to own troops. Joint search operations by the Indian Army and JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police) are in progress," the White Night Corps of the Army posted on X.

The vehicles that came under attack were carrying security personnel back to the camp, the officials said.

The incident came after a high-level security meeting chaired by Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi to chart out an anti-terror operation plan for the new year to foil the design of terrorists in the region.

A similar ambush on Army vehicles took place in Poonch's Dhatya Morh in Dera Ki Gali area on December 21.

Four Army personnel were killed in the attack.

Rajouri and Poonch districts, which were peaceful in the past, have witnessed targeted attacks by terrorists on the Army and civilians, they said.

Nineteen soldiers were killed in four attacks by terrorists in Rajouri and Poonch in 2023.

The security forces have eliminated more than 30 terrorists in the two districts -- along the Line of Control (LoC) as well as in the hinterland -- last year.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poonch Jammu and Kashmir Firing terrorists Indian army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp