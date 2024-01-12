USA, UK strike Houthi bases in Yemen in response to attacks against vessels transiting the Red Sea

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken called External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar a few hours before the US and UK along with support from other nations conducted airstrikes on Houthis bases in Yemen on early Friday morning. Secretary Blinken was on a 10-day tour to countries across West Asia, apprising them of what the US thought was a resolution to the crisis – which included a two-nation theory and sending humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The countries that have extended support to the US and UK for these operations include the Netherlands, Canada, Bahrain, and Australia.

"In response to continued illegal, dangerous, and destabilising Houthi attacks against vessels, including commercial shipping, transiting the Red Sea, the armed forces of the United States and the United Kingdom, with support from the Netherlands, Canada, Bahrain, and Australia, conducted joint strikes in accordance with the inherent right of individual and collective self-defence, consistent with the UN Charter, against a number of targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. These precision strikes were intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities the Houthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of international mariners in one of the world’s most critical waterways,’’ according to the British High Commission in Delhi.

"The Houthis’ more than two dozen attacks on commercial vessels since mid-November constitute an international challenge. Today’s action demonstrated a shared commitment to freedom of navigation, international commerce, and defending the lives of mariners from illegal and unjustifiable attacks."

Yemen is located at the southern tip of the Arabian peninsula bordering Saudi Arabia and Oman. It oversees a major maritime route which can be a critical choke point for global shipping – especially oil and gas from the Middle East to Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

"Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but let our message be clear: we will not hesitate to defend lives and ensure the free flow of commerce in one of the world’s most critical waterways in the face of continued threats,’’ BHC added.

Meanwhile, India has continuously expressed concern over maritime safety in the Red Sea and both PM Modi and Dr Jaishankar have routinely called on their counterparts in other countries expressing this.

On Thursday too, Dr Jaishankar and Secy Blinken spoke about the increasing challenges in the Red Sea.

Meanwhile, many countries in West Asia have spoken against these air strikes.

"The US, UK are trying to turn the Red Sea into a sea of blood,’’ said Turkey’s President RT Erdogan.

