From ‘silent PM’ to ‘vibrant PM’, India has made huge progress: Shah

AHMEDABAD: At the closing session of the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday juxtaposed the current Indian government’s achievements against the perceived inadequacies of the previous Congress administration. Shah highlighted India’s transformation from being a ‘Dark Spot’ in the international sphere to a ‘Vibrant Spot’, attributing this change to the shift from a “silent Prime Minister” to a “Visionary and Vibrant Prime Minister.”

Shah criticised the former government, asserting that India was once part of the ‘fragile five’ economies but has now ascended to the top five globally. This remarkable economic turnaround, he claimed, is a testament to the current leadership’s policies and vision.

He accused the previous regime of policy paralysis between 2004 and 2014, contrasting it with the present government’s dynamic approach that has allegedly set India on a development trajectory through the implementation of 25 different policies.

Focusing on the Indian economy, Shah noted the significant improvement since 2014, when PM Modi assumed office. At that time, India’s economy ranked eleventh globally; it has since risen to fifth. Shah confidently predicted that under Modi’s continued leadership, India is poised to become the world’s third-largest economy.

Shah praised Modi’s reforms, asserting they have been pivotal in transforming India’s economy and propelling its performance on the global stage. He emphasized the government’s commitment to realizing Modi’s vision of a self-reliant and self-confident India.

He also underscored the achievements of Modi’s nine-year tenure, highlighting political stability, corruption-free governance, public welfare measures, investment-friendly policies, and a peaceful environment, all contributing to economic strengthening.

Shah mentioned the participation of four heads of state, ministerial delegations from over 30 countries, and representatives from over 100 nations, showcasing Gujarat and India as prime investment destinations.

