Kolkata Diary: ‘IIEST should introduce AI, robotics programmes’

By Pranab Mondal
Director of Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology-Shibpur, Parthasarathi Chakrabarty, said that the 165-year-old college will lag behind newer institutes if it does not introduce programmes in fields such as artificial intelligence and robotics. Speaking at the institute’s alumni day on Saturday, he said,  “Given the changing technology scenario, the institute needs to change the programmes as well. This is the age of AI and we have to bring in AI. Courses on non-conventional energy and robotics have to be brought in,” he said,  appealing to the alumni to extend help and give direction in launching advanced programmes.

Int’l Kolkata Book Fair to set up 100 small stalls
The organisers of the International Kolkata Book Fair will be setting up close to 100 smaller stalls, measuring up to 50 square feet, to accommodate small publishers who have appealed for space to mark their presence for the first time in the fair. These will be in addition to 900 bigger stalls, measuring between 300 to 2,000 square feet, and will set up around the fair venue in Salt Lake’s central park. Last year, about 40 such smaller stalls had been set up along the boundary of the fair ground. The 47th edition of the book fair will be inaugurated on January 18 and continue till January 31. 

Health camps to offer Covid testing facilities
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will set up health camp and offer Covid testing facilities to pilgrims who arrive in the transit camp near Babughat on their way to Gangasagar Mela, said an official. Mayor Firhad Hakim chaired a meeting to review the preparedness where senior officials of the KMC, PWD and transport department were present. Pilgrims will start arriving at the transit camps from the first week of January. “There will be a medical camp where Covid testing facility will be available. Anyone who tests positive will be shifted to earmarked hospitals,” said an official. Doctors will be available in three shifts at the camp.

