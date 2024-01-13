'Nobody has license to bully us', says Maldivian President amid row with India

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Maldivian President, Dr Mohamed Muizzu, on his return from his first international official visit to China said that their nation will not permit being bullied by others, which is being viewed as an obvious reference to India.

"We may be small but that does not give you the license to bully us,’’ said President Muizzu on his return from China at Velana airport speaking with the local media.

No official response has been issued by India yet, as despite the obvious reference being India, it has not been named.

President Muizzu also said that the Indian Ocean does not belong to any specific country.

"Though we have small islands in the ocean, we have a vast exclusive economic zone of 900,000 square kilometres. Maldives is one of the countries with the biggest share of this ocean,’’ he said adding that the ocean does not belong to any specific country but to all countries' situation in it.

In response to a question asking whether they are situation in India’s backyard, President Muizzu said the Maldives is not in anyone’s backyard and is an independent and sovereign state.

Going further President Muizzu, also appreciated China as it did not interfere in its internal affairs. "China will not exert its influence on any of Maldives domestic affairs,’’ he said.

China has pledged $130 million in grants in assistance to the Maldives, the bulk of which will be spent on redeveloping the roads in Male. More than 20 agreements were signed between Maldives and China during the visit of President Muizzu.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled that India and Maldives had a standoff when three deputy ministers of Maldives used derogatory words against PM Modi last week. Though the three ministers were suspended, it led to a war of words on social media between India and Maldives, wherein some tour operators cancelled tours to Maldives from India while celebrities began to promote Lakshadweep as a better alternative.

