Home Nation

Undergrad textbooks in 12 Indian languages soon, says UGC chairman

He added that this effort is in tune with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s goal to provide learning opportunities to students in universities in Indian languages.

Published: 13th January 2024 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. (Photo | PTI)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) is working on providing textbooks at undergraduate level in Arts, Science, Commerce and Social Sciences in 12 Indian languages. “We are identifying nodal universities in different states who will coordinate the exercise of forming teams of authors who can write high quality textbooks in Indian languages,” said UGC chairman Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar.

He added that this effort is in tune with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s goal to provide learning opportunities to students in universities in Indian languages. In this regard, the UGC has issued a notice inviting interested authors to register with UGC so that they can participate in writing original textbooks in 12 Indian languages.

A letter issued by UGC secretary Prof. Manish R Joshi said that the UGC invites Expression of Interest (EoI) from interested authors, critics and faculty members of Higher Educational Institutes (HEIs) for writing original textbooks in 12 Indian languages for the undergraduate (UG) level courses in the different subjects pertaining to Arts, Science and Social Sciences.

“Interested authors/critics/faculty members of HEls may send their acceptance to the Commission and furnish their Expression of Interest (EOI) through the form available at the following link latest by 30 January, 2024 (midnight),” said the letter dated January 11. The 12 Indian languages for which EoI has been invited are Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEP recommends the teaching of Indian languages with English and other foreign languages. NEP envisages the promotion of Indian languages through regular use, preparation of pedagogical materials, training of teachers, adoption of mother tongues as medium of instruction, innovative methods, judicious use of technology and development of positive attitude towards all languages and their remarkable unity.

Medium of education
The 12 Indian languages for which EoI has been invited are Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. NEP recommends teaching of Indian languages with English and other foreign languages. It envisages the promotion of Indian languages through regular use, preparation of pedagogical materials and training of teachers.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagadesh Kumar University Grants Commission UGC textbook undergraduate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp