Akhilesh receives Ram Mandir opening invite, says will visit temple after Jan 22

Posting the letter thanking Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on X, Yadav extended best wishes for the programme.

Published: 14th January 2024 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2024 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday thanked the Ram Mandir trust for inviting him to the 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22 and said he would visit the temple with his family after the event.

Yadav on Friday had claimed that he had not received any invitation to the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya either in person or by courier, and had also demanded proof in case it was sent by post.

In a letter to Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, the SP chief thanked him for the invitation received on Saturday morning.

Posting the letter thanking Rai on X, Yadav extended best wishes for the programme.

However, he said that he would visit the Ram Mandir with his family after the consecration ceremony.

