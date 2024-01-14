Milind Deora leaves Congress, says 'ending family's 55-year relationship with party'

By Agencies

Senior Congress leader Milind Deora on Sunday announced his resignation from the party's primary membership. He is likely to join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde this afternoon, said sources.

Milind, son of Congress veteran Murli Deora, confirmed his resignation in a post on X, and stated, "Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, ending my family's 55-year relationship with the party."

"I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years," he added.

Milind Deora has served as Union Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Shipping during the Congress tenure from 2012 to 2014.

He was also a former president of Mumbai Pradesh Congress Committee.

He also expressed his displeasure over the Shiv Sena (UBT) claiming the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, which Deora had represented earlier.

Speaking to reporters at his 'Ramalayam' residence on Peddar Road on Sunday after his resignation from the Congress, Deora said, "I am going walking on the path of development.

He and wife Pooja were on their way to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi to offer prayers.

Incidentally, Sada Sarvankar, an MLA from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was present at the temple, He is also the temple trust chief.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

