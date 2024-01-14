Milind Deora quits Congress, joins Shiv Sena in presence of CM Shinde

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former Congress Lok Sabha MP Milind Deora on Sunday announced the slashing of his over 55-year association with the Congress party and the Gandhi family. He joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, citing that the Congress party of his father's no more remained, it deviated from its core ideology.

Explaining his decision, Milind Deora stated that after 55 years of his family's professional association with Congress, his decision to part ways is deeply emotional. Milind Deora joined Shiv Sena (Shinde) along with 20 former Congress corporators, trade organizations and workers at Varsha bungalow, the official residence of CM Eknath Shinde.

Deora's father, Murali Deora was a former union minister, and former Mumbai Congress president and was very close with the Gandhi family. He was one of the stalwarts of the Congress party who always remained loyal to the Gandhi family during the good and bad times.

Milind Deora who lost both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant, has decided to join the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena in hope of contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha election and hopes to get elected with BJP support from South Mumbai.

Milind Deora said; his father joined the Congress party in 1968 and while he joined in 2004. “The Congress party has deviated from its ideological and organizational roots, lacking appreciation for honesty and constructive criticism. The party that once initiated India's economic liberalization now targets business houses as 'anti-national. It has strayed from celebrating India's diverse culture and religions, fostering division based on caste, and creating a North-South divide. Congress party has not only failed to attain power but also failed to play an effective and constructive role of opposition at the center,” Milind Deora added.

Deora highlighted his past resignation as the President of Mumbai Congress, taking accountability for the party's 2019 election defeat. “I resigned as President of Mumbai Congress, by taking accountability for the party's 2019 election defeat, even though I was appointed barely one month before the polling date. I felt that if I could accept accountability, I had every right to seek it,” he said.

He said that during the establishment of the Maha Vikas Aaghadi in Maharashtra in 2019, he opposed the alliance with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, foreseeing its detrimental impact on the Congress.

“Mumbai is my karmabhoomi, and India is my matrubhoomi. The welfare of Mumbai's citizens transcends political affiliations for me, leading to a significant political decision. I aim to utilize my productive years, administrative expertise, and political experience to serve all individuals, regardless of religion, caste, or economic status, as I have throughout my political career,” he added.

He praised the journey of a humble "chaiwala ascending to become the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy and an autorickshaw driver serving as the Chief Minister of India's second-largest state".

“Eknath Shinde Ji stands out as one of the most diligent and accessible Chief Ministers in the country. His understanding of Maharashtra's underprivileged sections and tireless efforts to improve governance and infrastructure are commendable. His leadership has played a pivotal role in transforming Mumbai. Similarly, the visionary outlook of Narendra Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji for India inspires me to contribute to their national vision", he said.

Deora criticized the current Congress leadership for their singular focus on opposing PM Modi's policies, irrespective of their merit. He highlighted the party's reluctance to appreciate positive remarks from Modi, emphasizing the need for a more constructive and inclusive approach in politics.

