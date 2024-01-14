Home Nation

Milind Deora quits Congress: No compromise on South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, says Sanjay Raut

Earlier today, Congress leader Milind Deora resigned from the party over South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.

Published: 14th January 2024 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2024 12:58 PM

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut (PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Against the backdrop of former Union minister Milind Deora quitting the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said there would be no compromise on the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.

Deora had recently expressed disapproval at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) laying claim to the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.

The undivided Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, now with the Thackeray faction, had defeated Deora from the constituency in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

"Sawant is a two-time MP. What is wrong with him contesting again? There will be no compromise on this," Raut asserted.

Queried on Deora quitting the Congress, Raut said, "We knew Murli Deora well and what it is to work for the party and sacrifice for it. If people change localities to contest elections, it shows a new trend has started in the state." Deora was also the head of the Mumbai Congress at one time.

He is the son of party stalwart late Murli Deora.

Earlier in the day, former chief minister and Congress Working Committee member Ashok Chavan said Deora wanted to contest from the South Mumbai seat but the understanding within the MVA alliance was to not disturb the sitting MP.

