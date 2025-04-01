32 years after Mumbai serial blasts, court orders release of Tiger Memon's properties to Centre

MUMBAI: A special court here has ordered that 14 properties belonging to Tiger Memon, one of the alleged masterminds of the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, and his family be handed over to the central government.

These properties were in possession of the Bombay High Court's receiver since 1994 following an order of the TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act court.

The 14 properties include a flat in a building in Bandra (West), an office premises in Mahim, an open plot in Mahim, a vacant plot and a flat in Santacruz (East), two flats in a building in Kurla, an office on Mohammed Ali Road, a shop and plot in Dongri, three shops in Manish Market and a building on Sheikh Memon Street, Mumbai.

On March 12, 1993, a series of 13 blasts rocked various parts of Mumbai, claiming 257 lives and injuring more than 700 others.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later conducted a probe into the blasts case.