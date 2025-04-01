Ahmedabad Diary | Routine call or cabinet expansion diktat?

After Pondicherry Governor K Kailasanathan met Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel last week, speculation about a potential cabinet expansion has intensified. During a March 28 event, the CM received an urgent call and went backstage for five minutes, sparking political discussions. With 27 cabinet positions available in total, ten new ministers may be added to the roster. However, the call’s origin – whether New Delhi, RSS HQ, PMO, or Home Minister Shah – remains unclear. Amid intrigue, sources claimed the CM went offstage to attend a routine call as the microphone was acting up.

Ex-Dy CM’s remark on minorities draws ire

Former Dy CM Nitin Patel faced backlash from the Sanatan Sant Samiti over a controversial remark about the Muslim community. While attending a Sindhi gathering in Kadi, Patel reportedly said, “The ghost of Muslims can haunt anytime, anywhere.” Urging people not to forget atrocities in Pakistan, the former minister claimed Hindu temples were destroyed, converted into mosques there. Condemning the comments, the Samiti chief Jyotirnath Maharaj accused Patel of promoting communal division. He urged leaders to prioritise harmony over conflict, warning that such rhetoric could destabilise society.