Ahmedabad Diary | Routine call or cabinet expansion diktat?

After Pondicherry Governor K Kailasanathan met Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel last week, speculation about a potential cabinet expansion has intensified. During a March 28 event, the CM received an urgent call and went backstage for five minutes, sparking political discussions. With 27 cabinet positions available in total, ten new ministers may be added to the roster. However, the call’s origin – whether New Delhi, RSS HQ, PMO, or Home Minister Shah – remains unclear. Amid intrigue, sources claimed the CM went offstage to attend a routine call as the microphone was acting up.
Ex-Dy CM’s remark on minorities draws ire
Former Dy CM Nitin Patel faced backlash from the Sanatan Sant Samiti over a controversial remark about the Muslim community. While attending a Sindhi gathering in Kadi, Patel reportedly said, “The ghost of Muslims can haunt anytime, anywhere.” Urging people not to forget atrocities in Pakistan, the former minister claimed Hindu temples were destroyed, converted into mosques there. Condemning the comments, the Samiti chief Jyotirnath Maharaj accused Patel of promoting communal division. He urged leaders to prioritise harmony over conflict, warning that such rhetoric could destabilise society.
Opposition slams state govt over CAG report
On the last day of the Assembly session, Opposition MLAs criticized the Gujarat government on various issues, including the CAG report, illegal mining, Vibrant Gujarat Summit expenses, land revenue amendments, and loan assistance irregularities. LoP Amit Chavda accused the government of presenting the report on the final day to avoid discussion. Congress questioned the `114.53 crore expenditure on the Vibrant Summit. MLA Vimal Chudasama alleged government inaction on illegal mining. Opposition MLAs also sought implementation of the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’, but the Speaker cited the existing ‘Vahli Dikri’ scheme.
Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com