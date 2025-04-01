Assam launches biggest women entrepreneurship support scheme

He said government officials would visit the houses of beneficiaries after one year to conduct an inspection.“We will ask where you utilised the money. Those who will utilise it properly will be provided Rs 25,000 (Rs 12,500 bank loan and Rs 12,500 government support) in the second year. You will not be required to return the government money but repay the bank loan. Government will pay the interest. Those who will properly utilise Rs 25,000, they will get Rs 50,000 from the government in the third year,” Sarma explained.

Stating that the government is aiming to catalyse micro level entrepreneurship in Assam through this scheme, he said it would be implemented across the state. “We will organise this programme at all Assembly constituencies in my presence or in the presence of ministers,” he said.

Later, in a post on X, he said, “In Assam, we are adopting a multi-layered strategy to empower our Nari Shakti right from school to old age. Free admissions, free schooling, livelihood support through Orunodoi, Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, old age pension and free foodgrains – we are standing firm with our Nari Shakti in every step.”

The Chief Minister’s Office said 23,375 women received their first cheques at Tuesday’s event, strengthening Assam’s rural economy through agriculture, livestock and micro-enterprises.