Assam launches biggest women entrepreneurship support scheme

GUWAHATI: Assam on Tuesday launched its biggest women entrepreneurship support scheme ‘Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan,’ providing seed capital of Rs 10,000 each to beneficiaries for self-employment.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who launched the scheme at Behali in northern Assam’s Biswanath district, said it would cover 30 lakh women. “We are giving Rs 10,000 today hoping that you will judiciously utilise this money for one year. You may invest it in your loom or in your husband’s business. There is no problem. If you have plantation at home, you can invest it there too or you can utilise it in livestock business,” Sarma said addressing beneficiaries.
He said government officials would visit the houses of beneficiaries after one year to conduct an inspection.“We will ask where you utilised the money. Those who will utilise it properly will be provided Rs 25,000 (Rs 12,500 bank loan and Rs 12,500 government support) in the second year. You will not be required to return the government money but repay the bank loan. Government will pay the interest. Those who will properly utilise Rs 25,000, they will get Rs 50,000 from the government in the third year,” Sarma explained.
Stating that the government is aiming to catalyse micro level entrepreneurship in Assam through this scheme, he said it would be implemented across the state. “We will organise this programme at all Assembly constituencies in my presence or in the presence of ministers,” he said.
Later, in a post on X, he said, “In Assam, we are adopting a multi-layered strategy to empower our Nari Shakti right from school to old age. Free admissions, free schooling, livelihood support through Orunodoi, Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, old age pension and free foodgrains – we are standing firm with our Nari Shakti in every step.”
The Chief Minister’s Office said 23,375 women received their first cheques at Tuesday’s event, strengthening Assam’s rural economy through agriculture, livestock and micro-enterprises.