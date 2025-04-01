Forest area encroached in 25 states, UTs; 10 states yet to submit data on encroachments: Government report

NEW DELHI: Over 13,000 sq km of forest area, more than the total geographical area of Delhi, Sikkim, and Goa combined, is under encroachment in 25 states and Union Territories that have submitted data to the Union Environment Ministry so far.

Ten states are yet to submit data on forest encroachments.

Last year, the National Green Tribunal took suo motu cognisance of a PTI report that cited government data showing that 7,50,648 hectares (or 7,506.48 sq km) of forest area -- more than five times the size of Delhi -- was under encroachment in India.

In April last year, the NGT had directed the ministry to compile the details of encroachment of forest areas in all states and Union Territories in a prescribed format.

In a report submitted to the NGT last week, the ministry said that as of March 2024, a total of 13,05,668.1 hectares (or 13,056 sq km) of forest area was under encroachment in 25 states and UTs that have provided data so far.

These states and UTs are Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadar & Nagar and Daman & Diu, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sikkim Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Manipur.