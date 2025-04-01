Gujarat police arrest owner of firecracker godown where blast-fire killed 21 persons

PALANPUR: Police on Tuesday arrested the owner of a godown near Deesa town in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, hours after a powerful blast and fire killed 21 persons there, officials said.

Firecrackers were allegedly stored and manufactured illegally at the godown, they said.

Deepak Mohnani, who owns the godown, was arrested by a team of Banaskantha police from neighbouring Sabarkantha district on Tuesday night, Inspector General of Border Range Chirag Koradia said.

"We have arrested the main accused, Deepak Mohnani from a place in Sabarkantha," the Range IG told PTI.

The warehouse - Deepak Traders - was owned by Deepak and his father Khubchand Mohnani, officials earlier said.

The explosion, which occurred approximately at 9:45 am, flattened the godown in an industrial area near Deesa town, around 30 km from the Banaskantha district headquarters.

"All the deceased persons were originally from Harda and Dewas districts of Madhya Pradesh," district collector Mihir Patel said.