Indian army leaders meet to review security, future plans of force

NEW DELHI: The top hierarchy of the Indian Army have gathered in New Delhi to review the overall status of the force, security scenarios and the future course of actions. The Army Commanders' Conference is taking place from 01 - 04 April, 2025.

The Army in a statement on Tuesday said, "The conference serves as a platform for senior leadership of the Indian Army officials to review and assess the overall security situation and deliberate on key operational priorities to deal with emerging challenges."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair a Session and will deliver the keynote address. The session will also include a presentation on the Indian Army's focus in the 'Year of Reforms'. Senior leadership of the Army will also be addressed by the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS). The conference will also feature a talk by CEO of NITI Aayog on India's journey and the envisaged role of the armed forces to build a 'Saksham (capable) & Sashakt (strong) Bharat'.

Aligned to Army's goal of an Agile, Adaptive, Technologically enabled and future ready force, "the senior hierarchy will also engage in intense deliberations with experts to usher in new methodologies for effective decision making.", the army added.

This high-level event serves as an institutional platform for deliberations at the conceptual level, facilitating important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

The conference will also discuss to improve army's overall organisational health and making field operations more resilient and responsive.

The forum will also discuss issues concerning the welfare and well-being of its personnel aimed at enhancing the quality of life for soldiers and their families.