Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren greeted with black flags during Sarhul Puja

RANCHI: In a major disappointment for Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he was greeted with black flags by the protesters while performing puja on the occasion of Sarhul Festival at Siram Toli Sarna Sthal in Ranchi on Tuesday.

A group of protesters, led by former Congress Minister Geetashri Oraon, were wearing black bands on their heads and hands while Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren performed puja at the Sarna Sthal.

To avoid further disappointment, Soren and his wife performed puja in haste and left to attend another programme organized at the Adivasi Hostel.

The protest further led to a heated debate between tribal leader Ajay Tirkey and former minister Geetashree Oraon, who was leading the Sirmatoli Bachao Sangharsh Morcha.

Geetashree Oraon said that protest is their constitutional right and no one can stop them from doing so.

“We are protesting against the ramp being constructed before the Sarna Sthal. The Chief Minister has no right to perform puja at this Sarna Sthal as he is not supporting our community to protect this heritage,” said Geetashri Oraon. The Chief Minister has no faith in Sarna otherwise he would have done something to protect this Sarna Sthal, she added.

Incidentally, the protesters under the leadership of Geetashree Oraon broke the police barricades demanding the complete removal of the ramp on March 30, leading to a scuffle with the police. Later, on the basis of the statement recorded by the magistrate, an FIR has been registered against 21 named persons including Geetashree Oraon in Chutia police station.