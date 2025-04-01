Key RSS, BJP meet in Ghaziabad for better coordination

The RSS and the office bearers of UP unit of ruling BJP will hold a joint coordination meeting in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, aim at bolstering better coordination between the Sangh, the fountain head of the BJP, party organisation, and the state government.

The meeting, likely to be attended by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, organisational secretary Dharmapal Singh and regional presidents. This committee takes place at a time when the BJP is getting ready not only to name its new national president, but also the state unit chiefs.

Notably, the party had recently done the organisational rejig in UP by appointing 70 new district presidents and clearing the decks for state unit chief of the party to lead it into the high-stakes 2027 UP assembly elections. The RSS is expected to be represented by joint general secretary Arun Kumar, besides a host of Kshetra and Prant Pracharaks.

While the media is being kept away from the meeting, the agenda of which remains under wraps. Sources said that the deliberation would focus on the consolidation of people from different social groups, especially, the SC and OBC.

Notably, the BJP faced a surprising outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls following Samajwadi Party’s narrative of Picchda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak (PDA), which dented the saffron party considerably in UP.

RSS functionaries, however, said that the meeting was a routine exercise undertaken from time-to-time. Sources said that the RSS may review its ongoing activities in UP, especially in the socio-politically important west UP region, in the wake of its centenary celebrations next year.