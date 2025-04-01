Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid Opposition protests

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 m on Tuesday amid sloganeering and protests by Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party members over various issues.

Some members from the Samajwadi Party displayed placards while Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee joined them in raising slogans.

Amid the din, the specific issues that they raised could not be immediately ascertained.

Speaker Om Birla urged the Opposition members, who were in the Well, to go back to their seats.

Birla repeatedly mentioned the name of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and said he would give him the opportunity to raise issues after papers are laid in the House during the Zero Hour.

The Speaker also asserted that sloganeering and display of placards are not allowed in the House, which runs as per rules.

However, as the Opposition members continued with their protests, the proceedings were adjourned in less than five minutes of the commencement of the Zero Hour at 12 noon.

The House will reconvene at 2 pm.