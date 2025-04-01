Maharashtra govt approves bike taxi service in metro cities

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has decided to permit the bike taxi service in the cities with a population of more than one lakh.

Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said that the state government is implementing various initiatives to provide innovative transport services to its citizens. He said, under this scheme, the bike taxi service has been approved to provide easy transport services to the citizens.

“Bike taxis will now run in cities with a population of at least one lakh in the state. State government has taken this as a policy decision in Tuesday’s cabinet meeting that was held at the Sahyadri Guest House. The bike taxis will be given a yellow colour for their identification. The GPS will be installed to these bike taxis, police verification of driver, insurance etc will be also done to ensure the 100 per cent safety of the passengers who are going to use them,” Shiv Sena minister said.

He added that the state government has also approved the option of bike pooling for private two-wheelers to reduce the number of vehicles on the road. “Such vehicles will be required to have a fitness certificate, a legal license and insurance cover under the Motor Vehicles Act. The passenger fare rates of bike taxis will be determined by the concerned regional transport authority,” the minister added.

The state cabinet note also stated that the Bike taxis will provide an easy option for travel at a low cost. “Priority will be given to the safety of passengers. Under this policy, only electric bike taxis in the transport category will run. This scheme will provide the citizens with the option of ‘last mile connectivity’ along with the option of cheap travel. This will help reduce pollution and traffic congestion in the city, reduce travel time and help create new jobs. Only drivers between the ages of 20 and 50 will be able to provide bike taxi services. Also, women passengers will have the option of choosing a female driver.”

Meanwhile, the state government established the welfare board for transgenders in the state. This board will protect the rights of transgenders more efficiently and effectively.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that various schemes related to education, employment and health of the transgender community will be implemented through the board. “This decision will provide more competent and fair representation to the transgender community, and their rights and welfare can be ensured more effectively,” Shinde said.