Modi, Rahul to firm up high-stakes Bihar battle plank with April rallies

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Bihar on April 24 in the run-up to the state assembly polls due in October-November. He will address panchayat representatives on the occasion of the National Panchayati Raj Day in Madhubani district.

Addtionally, the PM will lay foundation stone and inaugurate several development projects on the occasion. On Monday, Union minister of state for Panchayati Raj Lalan Singh, deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary and state industries minister Nitish Mishra reviewed the preparedness for the PM’s visit.

It will be Modi’s second visit to the state since January this year. Senior BJP leaders said on Monday that PM Modi will make frequent visits to the poll-bound state to boost morale of party workers ahead of the assembly elections. He will also announce several development projects for Bihar.