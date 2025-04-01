Modi, Rahul to firm up high-stakes Bihar battle plank with April rallies

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Bihar on April 24 in the run-up to the state assembly polls due in October-November. He will address panchayat representatives on the occasion of the National Panchayati Raj Day in Madhubani district.
Addtionally, the PM will lay foundation stone and inaugurate several development projects on the occasion. On Monday, Union minister of state for Panchayati Raj Lalan Singh, deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary and state industries minister Nitish Mishra reviewed the preparedness for the PM’s visit.
It will be Modi’s second visit to the state since January this year. Senior BJP leaders said on Monday that PM Modi will make frequent visits to the poll-bound state to boost morale of party workers ahead of the assembly elections. He will also announce several development projects for Bihar.
On February 24, Modi had visited Bhagalpur to release the 19th instalment of the PM Kishan Samman Nidhi scheme; besides addressing a rally at the airport ground, the PM also interacted with farmers from neighbouring districts.
BJP sources said several Union ministers are set to visit the state ahead of the assembly polls. On March 29 and 30, Union home minister visited Bihar and addressed a rally at Gopalganj, the native district of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav where he launched a scathing attack on the RJD’s ‘first family’.
Shah also held a meeting with top NDA leaders at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence where, among other issues, seat sharing was also discussed. The NDA partners reportedly submitted a list of seats from which each party wanted to contest from.
All roads lead to Bihar
On the other hand, the opposition INDIA bloc is also gearing up for the upcoming Bihar elections. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to visit the stae on April 7 to take part in the ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan’ in Patna. Before his visit, state Congress has launched a campaign to garner support.