Number of districts most affected by LWE came down to 6 from 12: Amit Shah

The most Naxal-affected districts included 4 districts from Chhattisgarh (Bijapur, Kanker, Narayanpur, and Sukma), 1 from Jharkhand (West Singhbhum) and 1 from Maharashtra (Gadchiroli), it added.

“Similarly, out of the total 38 affected districts, the number of ‘Districts of Concern’, where additional resources need to be intensively provided, include Andhra Pradesh (Alluri Sitarama Raju), Madhya Pradesh (Balaghat), Odisha (Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Malkangiri) and Telangana (Bhadradri-Kothagudem),” the statement read.

Due to persistent action against Naxalism, the number of Other LWE-affected Districts has also decreased from 17 to 6. These include districts from Chhattisgarh (Dantewada, Gariaband, and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki), Jharkhand (Latehar), Odisha (Nuapada), and Telangana (Mulugu).

In the statement the MHA said, ‘The Most Affected Districts and Districts of Concern’ are given financial assistance of Rs. 30 crore and Rs. 10 crore respectively by the Centre as part of Special Central Assistance (SCA) to fill the gaps in public infrastructure and special projects taken up in these districts are provide funds as per needs.

“The rapid improvement in the LWE scenario in the last one year is primarily due to the establishment of new security camps in the insurgency-affected core areas and development-oriented works such as expansion of roads, transport facilities, water, electricity and other welfare schemes of the government reaching the villagers,” it noted.