Pastor Bajinder Singh sentenced to life imprisonment till death for sexual assault case in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: A court in Mohali today sentenced 42-year-old self-styled pastor Bajinder Singh, also known as 'Yeshu Yeshu Prophet,' to life imprisonment till death for a sexual harassment case filed against him in 2018.

Additional District and Sessions judge of SAS Nagar Vikrant Gupta, pronounced the judgment as Bajinder Singh was brought from Patiala jail and produced before him amid tight security.

Life imprisonment till death signifies a life sentence with no possibility of parole or release, meaning the individual will remain incarcerated until natural death.

After the sentencing verdict was pronounced by the court, Anil Kumar Sagar lawyer of the victim said, " The accused Bajinder Singh has been sentenced to life imprisonment. He will remain behind bars till death. Today only quantum of sentenced was pronounced by the court. We are satisfied with the quantum of sentence. We had full faith in the court. For this kind of person to remain in society is very dangerous. The message has to go to the society that nobody dares to do this kind of shameful act again. ‘’

The victim said," I thank the court for the verdict and also my lawyers who fought it out. This case was buried due to political pressure and money power. ‘’

The case pertains to a rape charge filed by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that Singh sexually assaulted her on the pretext of taking her abroad and also made an obscene video of her.