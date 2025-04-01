Punjab govt withdraws Z-plus security of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia

Majithia received Z-plus security in 2010.

Badal strongly criticized the AAP government for withdrawing Majithia’s security. He said, "Withdrawal of the entire Z+ security cover of Bikram Singh Majithia confirms beyond doubt the dangerous and deadly designs of the AAP government against the SAD leadership." He further alleged, "This decision has to be seen alongside the massive 'witch-hunt' launched by the AAP government against Majithia."

He also brought up an attack on his life outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar last December by Narain Singh Chaura. He claimed, "Withdrawal of security to Majithia has to be seen with the government's complicity in the failed lethal attempt on my life - an attempt foiled only with divine intervention of Guru Sahiban."

Majithia condemned the state government for withdrawing his security. He said, "When they failed in silencing my voice, they withdrew my security on the evening of March 29."

The SAD leader also claimed that the Punjab Police has formed a new special investigation team (SIT) to probe the drug case against him. This is the fifth SIT formed since 2021 to investigate the case.

Sources said the Punjab Police has again replaced the head of the SIT and two other members. The Director, Bureau of Investigation, issued orders on March 31, stating that the reshuffle was for administrative reasons. The new SIT will be led by Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Varun Sharma. The other two members are Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana and Superintendent of Police (SP) (NRI Wing) Patiala, Gurbans Singh Bains.

Previously, the SIT was headed by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ropar Range Harcharan Singh Bhullar, while the other two officers remained the same. Before Bhullar, Varun Sharma had also headed the SIT. This is the first time an AIG-rank officer has been appointed to lead the SIT, whereas all previous teams were led by officers of DIG rank or higher.