SC rejects Anil Aggarwal Foundation's review plea challenging Odisha HC's 2023 verdict

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court recently in an order rejected the review plea of Anil Aggarwal Foundation, challenging its earlier 2023 decision upholding the verdict of Odisha High Court which had ruled the land acquisition for establishment of Vedanta University in Puri, null and void.

Aggarwal, who plans to establish the Vedanta University in Puri, is the Chairman of Vedanta Resources, the mining company. He is the Non-Executive Chairman of Vedanta Limited, founded in 1976.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice M M Sundresh and also comprising Justice Rajesh Bindal, dismissed the review plea of Anil Aggarwal Foundation.

"Applications for listing the Review Petitions in open Court are rejected. We have perused the Review Petitions and record of the Civil Appeals and are convinced that the order of which review has been sought, does not suffer from any error apparent warranting its reconsideration. Accordingly, the Review Petitions are dismissed," the bench of the apex court, in its review order, a copy accessed by TNIE, said.