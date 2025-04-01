Toll reaches eight as one more succumbs to injuries in Pathar Pratima blast in West Bengal

KOLKATA: One more person injured in the blast at a house in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district died on Tuesday morning, taking the toll to eight, police said.

Seven people, including four children, were killed in the gas cylinder blast that happened at the house in Dholahat in Pathar Pratima on Monday night, they said.

"Sutapa Jana had almost 75 per cent burn injuries and she died at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata this morning," a police officer said.

The other deceased were identified as Prabhabati Banik (80), Arabinda Banik (65), Swantana Banik (28), Arnab Banik (9), Anushka Banik (6), and two six-month-old babies, Asmita and Ankit, he said.

Superintendent of Police of Sunderban Koteswara Rao said 11 members of the family used to live in the two-storied house where the incident happened.

"(To suggest) that there was a firecracker manufacturing unit running inside the house is wrong. It was a residential building. No firecracker unit was operating there," he told PTI.