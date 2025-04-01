Two loco-pilots killed, four injured as goods trains operated by NTPC collide head-on in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Collision between the two goods train, operated by NTPC in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj, claimed the lives of two loco-pilots, leaving at least four others critically injured.

Reportedly, a goods train was standing on the track when another goods train came on the same track, which led to a collision.

After the collision, the coal-laden goods train caught fire and several bogies were derailed. Fire tenders were roped in immediately to douse the fire. Relief and rescue work still continues.

The incident took place at around 3 am on Tuesday near Bhognadih under Barhait police station area. The tracks where the accident took place are owned by NTPC and primarily serve to transport coal to its power plants.

According to a fire brigade personnel, there were seven people in the engine, of which two loco pilots died and four people were injured, while one worker is still stuck in the engine, efforts are being made to rescue him. The others have been taken to Barhet Sadar Hospital, where they are being treated, he said.

Those who got killed in the incident include 32-year-old Ambuj Mahato, a resident of Bokaro in Jharkhand and Gyaneshwar Mal, from Murshidabad in West Bengal.

The injured include 32-year-old Jitendra Kumar, 45-year-old Uday Mandal, 55-year-old Ram Ghosh and 48-year-old TK Nath.

According to NTPC officials, the two loco pilots died due to collision between two goods trains. “The controller made a mistake in setting the point, due to which this accident took place,” said Assistant General Manager Shantanu Das.

Investigations are underway, action will be taken against those who will found responsible for the accident, he added.