Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces plan to rename 15 regions known by Mughal-era names

DEHRADUN: Following the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and anti-conversion laws, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced plans to rename 15 regions known by Mughal-era names.

This decision includes the renaming of one assembly constituency and a municipal council.

Speaking about the changes, Dhami emphasized that the renaming of various locations in Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar reflects public sentiment and aligns with Indian culture and heritage.

According to the Chief Minister's announcement, in Haridwar district, Aurangzebpur will become Shivaji Nagar, Gaziwali will be renamed Arya Nagar, Chandpur will be known as Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Mohammadpur Jat will change to Mohanpur Jat, Khanpur Kursali will be called Ambedkar Nagar, Indrishpur will become Nandpur, Khanpur will be renamed Shri Krishnapur, and Akbarpur Fazalpur will be changed to Vijayanagar.

In Dehradun district, Mianwala will be renamed Ramji Wala, Pirwala will become Kesari Nagar, Chandpur Khurd will be known as Prithviraj Nagar, and Abdullah Nagar will be changed to Daksh Nagar.

Nainital district will see Nawabi Road renamed as Atal Marg, while the road from Panchakki to ITI will be called Guru Golwalkar Marg.

Additionally, in Udham Singh Nagar, the Sultanpur Patti municipality will be renamed Kaushalya Puri.