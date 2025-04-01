Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces plan to rename 15 regions known by Mughal-era names

DEHRADUN: Following the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and anti-conversion laws, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced plans to rename 15 regions known by Mughal-era names.
This decision includes the renaming of one assembly constituency and a municipal council.
Speaking about the changes, Dhami emphasized that the renaming of various locations in Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar reflects public sentiment and aligns with Indian culture and heritage.
According to the Chief Minister's announcement, in Haridwar district, Aurangzebpur will become Shivaji Nagar, Gaziwali will be renamed Arya Nagar, Chandpur will be known as Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Mohammadpur Jat will change to Mohanpur Jat, Khanpur Kursali will be called Ambedkar Nagar, Indrishpur will become Nandpur, Khanpur will be renamed Shri Krishnapur, and Akbarpur Fazalpur will be changed to Vijayanagar.
In Dehradun district, Mianwala will be renamed Ramji Wala, Pirwala will become Kesari Nagar, Chandpur Khurd will be known as Prithviraj Nagar, and Abdullah Nagar will be changed to Daksh Nagar.
Nainital district will see Nawabi Road renamed as Atal Marg, while the road from Panchakki to ITI will be called Guru Golwalkar Marg.
Additionally, in Udham Singh Nagar, the Sultanpur Patti municipality will be renamed Kaushalya Puri.
“The changes will inspire people to contribute to the preservation of our Indian culture and honor the great personalities who have shaped it,” he stated.
This announcement comes in the wake of rising tensions between Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat and state bureaucrats, which had escalated over an offensive comment made by Rawat regarding a state official. The situation had sparked considerable anger among IAS officers in the state. Following Rawat's controversial remarks, the opposition Congress party also voiced strong reactions.
In the wake of comments made by MP Trivendra Singh Rawat regarding an IAS officer, the Uttarakhand IAS Association has issued a resolution, announcing plans to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister.
On Saturday, Rawat refrained from commenting on a statement made by the state's mining secretary, who had denied the MP's allegations of illegal mining raised during a session in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
In a dramatic turn of phrase reminiscent of a film dialogue, Rawat stated, "Sher kabhi kuttey ka sheekar nhi karta". (A lion doesn’t hunt dogs.)
During his address in Parliament on Thursday, Rawat, who represents Haridwar, highlighted what he described as a “troubling matter” in his home state.
He asserted, “In Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital, illegal mining is becoming rampant at night.”
That same evening, in an apparent effort to counter the allegations, the state government released a video featuring Mining Secretary Brijesh Sant, who categorically denied the claims made by Rawat.
Garima Mhara Dasoani, the chief spokesperson for the Congress party in the state, has expressed sharp criticism of the Dhami government’s recent decision regarding the renaming of certain areas.
"The government should be more concerned about social harmony in the regions rather than changing their names. Instead of focusing on name changes, the government should pay more attention to altering its working style and make efforts in that direction," she stated.
In her remarks, Garima also pointed out that Haridwar MP Rawat has held a mirror to his own party, demonstrating how the state government is functioning.
"Rawat's comments reflect the reality of the government's operations," she added, emphasizing the need for accountability and effective governance.